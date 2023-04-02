Single-show tickets for 2nd half of Fabulous Fox Theatre’s season on sale Sept. 6

Single-show tickets for some of the seasonal shows and shows from the end of the season go on sale on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The second half of the Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2022-23 season is full of holiday shows and broadway favorites, and if you wanted to go see one, you'll get your chance to grab your tickets next month.

Single-show tickets for some of the seasonal shows and shows from the end of the season go on sale on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The shows included in the ticket release are:

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays: Nov. 26, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Dec. 11, 2022

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 16 - 17, 2022

Elf: Dec. 20-24, 2022

Les Miserables: Jan. 17 - 22, 2023

Blue Man Group: Feb. 10-12, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird: Feb. 28 - March 12, 2023

Tootsie: March 21 - April 2, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar: May 9 - 21, 2023

Single tickets are already on sale for Ain't too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Sept. 20 - Oct. 2, 2022), Hadestown (Oct. 11 - 23, 2022) and Frozen The Musical (Nov. 2-13, 2022).

Tickets for Six (Jan. 24 - Feb. 5, 2023) and Wicked (April 12 - May 7, 2023) will go on sale at a later date.

To see all the shows with tickets available, click here or by phone at 314-534-1111.

The theatre recently announced a rollback of COVID-19 policies. Guests no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test to see a show at the theatre.