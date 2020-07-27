Family looking for dog of man killed in St. Louis

"It would mean closure" Victor Hackbarth's sister said

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family is desperately looking for the dog who belonged to their loved one who was killed earlier this month.

Forty-five-year-old Victor Hackbarth was shot and killed in north St. Louis on July 2. While police continue to look for the person responsible in his death, Hackbarth's family is searching for his dog, Sadie. She's a 35-pound pit mix. The family said it's one of the only things they have to remember their brother by.

"It would mean closure," said Sandie Jones, Hackbarth's sister. "I think my brother would rest easier if we could find his baby. It would just let us be at peace knowing we would be able to take care of his baby even though he's no longer here."

Their story and search for Sadie has been shared more than 800 times on Facebook.

There's a $1,000 reward for the return of the dog. Anyone with information is asked to call 314-297-0144. Police are still in need of the community's help in finding the person or persons responsible for Hackbarth's death.