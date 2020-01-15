ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are wheeling and dealing heading into spring training, although it might not be as big of a move as fans were hoping for.

St. Louis acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for 18-year-old prospect Diowill Burgos.

The 26-year-old Dean has appeared in 98 career games with the Marlins, batting .223 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. Last season, Dean played in 64 games for the Marlins, belting six home runs and 14 doubles.

Dean was drafted by the Marlins in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, and was named the organization's minor league player of the year in 2018.

Burgos was signed as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic, and appeared in 58 games between the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League last season.

The Cardinals are adding Dean to their 40-man roster, which will now stand at 39 players.

