In his last year on the BBWAA ballot, Larry Walker is a National Baseball hall of famer.

Walker was elected in his 10th and final year on the ballot with 76.6% of the vote, squeaking over the 75% threshold by just six votes.

Walker collected 2,160 hits and 383 in his career with the Expos, Rockies and Cardinals. Walker was a 7-time gold glover, and won three batting titles in his career. He's in the top 10 in wins above replacement (WAR) among all right fielders in MLB history.

Walker joins pitcher Ferguson Jenkins as the second native of Canada to enter the hall of fame.

Traded to St. Louis in 2004, Walker hit .286 in 144 games with the Cardinals, and was on the National League championship team of 2004.

Walker will enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside another former Cardinal, Ted Simmons, as well as longtime union executive Marvin Miller and shortstop Derek Jeter. Jeter was just one vote shy of being a unanimous hall of famer in his first chance on the ballot.

