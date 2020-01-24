ST. LOUIS — The 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis is getting an added dose of star power this weekend.

The NHL has announced the honorary captains for each division.

Blues legend and championship parade enthusiast Brett Hull will captain the Central Division squad. The greatest player in Blues history, Hull played for the Blues for 11 seasons in his hall of fame career.

Former Blue and the greatest player in the history of the NHL, Wayne Gretzky will captain the Pacific Division. Gretzky played in 31 career games for the Blues, including playoffs. He's still seen around St. Louis often.

Watch: Wayne Gretzky is at home in St. Louis

St. Louis native actress Jenna Fischer will captain the Atlantic Division. Fischer, a lifelong Blues fan, was very vocal with her support of her hometown team during last year's Stanley Cup championship run. Fischer most notably starred in NBC's "The Office."

Watch: Brett Hull talks about the hockey excitement in St. Louis

John Burroughs grad and Hollywood star Jon Hamm will captain the Metropolitan Division. Hamm is also a lifelong Blues fan, and was one of the most visible supporters of the team during last year's playoffs. Hamm is most well-known for his role as Don Draper on TV's "Mad Men".

Watch:Jon Hamm talks during Stanley Cup Final

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on 5 On Your Side.

