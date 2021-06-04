Cardinals offering $8 tickets for 3-game series against Nationals

Tickets are limited to eight per customer

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are offering a special deal on tickets to celebrate the opening of the 2021 season and the return of fans to Busch Stadium.

Cards fans can purchase tickets for just $8 to watch their three-game series against the Washington Nationals April 12-14. In addition to the ticket discount, 10,000 fans entering with a ticket on each date will receive an exclusive adult Cardinals puffy vest, presented by Bayer.

A limited number of specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer, the Cards said in a news release Tuesday.

To purchase tickets, visit the Cardinals website.

Opening Day at Busch Stadium is Thursday, April 8.

Changes at Busch

Busch Stadium has made some changes this year to keep fans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to enhance their experience.

Some changes include:

Temporary:

No bags

No walking vendors

Masks and social distancing guidelines

Permanent:

Electronic tickets

Cashless stadium

“What you have to do is download the MLB ballpark app,” said Dan Farrell, VP of sales and marketing. “Once you have the app, create an account and that's how you will receive your tickets. Once you do that it's very easy to manage your tickets, forward them to friends and family.”

How to watch and listen to games

Fans who aren’t able to see a Cardinals game in person will still be able to take in the action on TV and over the radio.

Every regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on the radio. All 81 home games will also feature live Spanish radio broadcasts.

KMOX 1120 AM will carry every regular season game and Cardinals games will also be simulcast locally on 98.7 FM.