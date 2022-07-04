No tickets? No problem. Here's where to watch the Cards' home opener downtown

Downtown will be bustling with a pep rally and several bars opening early for opening day festivities.

ST. LOUIS — If you're still looking for tickets to the home opener Thursday, that window is quickly closing. The few tickets that are left online are going for hundreds of dollars ahead of the first pitch.

On the Cardinals website, the tickets range from $150 up to $500 for seats in the diamond box and home field box.

If you aren't going to the game, there are still plenty of things to do in and around Ballpark Village Thursday.

All the fun is kicking off downtown at around 10:30 a.m. with a pep rally. It runs until 12:30 p.m. at the Together Credit Union Plaza. There will be giveaways as well as a DJ.

Bars in Ballpark Village are opening their doors ahead of the game for watch parties. You can watch the game at Bally Sports Live! and Budweiser Brew House. Seating opens at 10 a.m.

Sports & Social inside Ballpark Village opens to the public at 11 a.m. PBR and Shark Bar open at 12 p.m.

If you're driving downtown for the festivities, plan ahead. The city has seen a string of car break-ins in downtown parking lots lately. St. Louis police said they're making sure you and your cars stay safe.

“There's been a spike in car break-ins in the downtown area. There's no doubt about that," said Captain Pierre Benoist of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. "We do have some undercover guys out working now. We've been working with some of the parking lot vendors and hopefully some of that works out."

St. Louis police have asked parking lot vendors to keep their private security on lot properties at all times.

When you come out to the game or Ballpark Village, leave your gun at home, ride in a group if you can and don't leave anything out in plain view to make yourself a target, police said.