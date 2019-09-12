ST. LOUIS — The Blues are calling up a pair of young forwards to add some depth to their NHL roster.

On Monday, the team recalled forwards Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

The 21-year-old Kyrou has been one of the team's top prospects for a number of years after being drafted with the number 35 pick in the 2016 draft. He has a goal and two assists in 16 career NHL games. This season at San Antonio, Kyrou has nine goals and six assists in 16 AHL games.

Poganski, 23, has already been recalled by the Blues this season, but did not appear in a game. He has two goals and 11 assists in 22 games in the AHL this season.

The Blues travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Tuesday night.

