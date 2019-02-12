ST. LOUIS — Next month the hockey spotlight will be back on St. Louis when the puck drops for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center.

But first, the teams need their leaders and since St. Louis is hosting, it seems only appropriate for a Stanley Cup Champion Blue to be a captain of All-Star Weekend.

The Blues nominated four players to represent the Central Division as a potential captain: Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Binnington, Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn.

Fans can vote for one player for each division up to 10 times every day through Dec. 20.

Click here to submit your vote.

NHL All-Star Weekend is set for Jan. 24-25, 2020 in St. Louis.

