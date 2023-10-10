Enterprise Center food guide: What’s new for the Blues 2023-24 season?

If you haven't been to the Enterprise Center since last season, there are some exciting changes at the concession stands.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will play their home-opening game against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 14.

For hockey fans who haven’t been to the Enterprise Center since the 2022-23 season, there are some exciting changes at the concession stands.

Steve’s Hot Dogs has expanded into the arena space. Its new concession stand, located on the Plaza Level at Portal 8, is serving up five tasty varieties of hot dogs, including an option only available at regular-season Blues games: The Blue Note Dog. The menu includes:

A classic all-beef dog ready to be topped with ketchup and yellow mustard.

The St. Louis Dog, an all-beef dog topped with grilled onions and peppers, banana peppers, bacon, provolone and a house-made smoky pepper mustard.

The Gorilla Mac and Cheese Dog, a smoked all-beef dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, chopped bacon and crispy onions.

The Very Very Veggie Dog, a vegan frankfurter topped with grilled bell peppers and onions, tomato, sweet relish, banana peppers, celery salt and a house-made smoky pepper mustard.

The Blue Note Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, St. Louis-style wing sauce and blue cheese on a French bun.

For fans not in the mood for a hot dog, Steve’s also offers the Silverback Gorilla Bowl, which is a bowl of house-made mac and cheese topped with bacon and crispy fried onions.

Another local business, Mission Taco Joint, has operated a stand on the Mezzanine Level at Portal 46 for multiple seasons. Recently, the chain added a second location inside Enterprise Center. It took over the stand previously operated by Lion’s Choice on the Plaza Level at Portal 4.

Where can I eat during a St. Louis Blues game?

With dozens of concession stands throughout the area, the Enterprise Center has food and drink options for whatever you’re craving during your visit. Here’s the complete list:

Plaza Level concessions:

3 Stripes Pizza

AB Biergarten Bar

Brews of the Lou

Bud & Brats

Bud & Burgers

Chicken Out

Draft beer cart

Eisenberg Dog House

Hi-Pointe Drive-in

JD Barrelhouse

JDHM Sausage Cart

Mission Taco Joint

Portable Bars

Shake Shack

Skyy Bar

Steve's Hot Dogs

Sugarfire BBQ

The Baked Bear

Tropical Liqueurs

WOK Cart

Mezzanine Level concessions:

3 Stripes

Blues Nachos

Draft beer carts and bars

Eisenberg Dog House

FarmTruk

Ice’s Plain & Fancy

Jameson

Mission Taco Joint

Pepsi Grab n Go

The Barn – Chicken

Tropical Liqueurs