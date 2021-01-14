Storm Alert: Snow sweeps into St. Louis

Peak snowfall is expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The cold weather is here. "Feels like" temperatures have been in the upper 20s throughout Friday morning. Wind speeds will be sustained around 15 mph, gusts into the mid-20s.

Snow is quickly approaching. Showers will be intermittently heavy, so there will be reduced visibility at times. Some areas will pick up around 2 inches of snow, while other spots will struggle to get an inch.

The Futurecast below outlines the approximate timing for this system. Notice in the afternoon, temperatures will be warm enough for brief rounds of wintry mix. The wintry mix will cause a layer of "crunch" on top of any accumulated snow.

Since the past three days were near 50 degrees, we don't expect much accumulation on main roads and treated roads. Grassy areas could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 6 a.m. west of the metro from Rolla to Bowling Green. The Winter Weather Advisory for the Metro starts at noon, expiring at 9 p.m.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-30s, limiting snow accumulation. As temps drop to below freezing overnight, slick spots will develop on elevated surfaces.

Flurries will linger on for Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay chilly for the weekend. A bit of sun can be expected by Sunday and for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be seasonably chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.