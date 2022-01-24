1980s: Lasting legacies and trailblazers

The 1980s started with the first female photojournalist in St. Louis hitting the streets to capture the stories in our community.

Be the first to know

Here’s that story and some of the others from the decade.

The 1980s started with the first female photojournalist in St. Louis hitting the streets to capture the stories in our community.

In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.

Krueger marked 40 years at KSDK in May 2019. She retired at the end of 2020 but recently returned in a part-time role to help KSDK digitize archive video for the station’s 75th anniversary.

“So not all of the men were kind of on board with it. People would say, ‘Don’t you feel bad taking a job away from a man who need it to support their family?’ I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m not taking anyone’s job. I’m single. I need to support myself.”

That last stipulation led to another first. She was the first woman in the locker room of the St. Louis Football Cardinals.

Krueger says there were three conditions to her offer: she had to work the worst schedule, start at the lowest pay scale, and be willing to do anything a man would do.

“I think I was pretty idealistic when I left school,” said Krueger. “And I thought, hey, I can do it. And I didn’t like people telling me I couldn’t do things. So, I thought, I’m gonna do it.”

In 1979, Terri Krueger started at KSDK as a production assistant on Newsbeat. She was fresh out of college and trying to get her foot in the door. A year later she was offered a full-time position as a photojournalist – the first woman to land the job in the St. Louis market.

By the time the snow stopped falling, there were 20 inches on the ground. Forecasters called it a 1-in-70-year snowstorm.

She stopped at a market for food and ended up hitching a ride downtown with a dentist and his wife who had an SUV. She said the drive took two hours.

"Nobody saw this coming,” said Jennifer, who worked Saturday night, Jan. 29. “After the 10 o'clock news, I went home. I woke up on Sunday morning and there was 13 inches of snow. My Honda Civic was buried. I burst into tears, I packed a backpack, and started walking to work from Clayton."

Former KSDK anchor Jennifer Blome was working as a weather presenter at that time.

It was one of the worst snowstorms in our city’s history. Overnight, 13 inches of snow had fallen, and it was still coming down. Most of the city was shut down and 4,000 drivers were stranded on area roadways.

On January 30, 1982, St. Louisans woke up to a blizzard that nobody saw coming.

Cardinals magic : Art Holliday, a wireless mic and "Whiteyball"

The "Whiteyball Era" of St. Louis Cardinals baseball featured speed, defense, and a manager who thought innings ahead during a game, not just a few batters ahead. That combination led to a World Series championship in 1982, and National League pennants in 1985 and 1987.

Nothing illustrated Whitey Herzog’s dugout skills any better than a game in 1983 when KSDK’s Art Holliday proposed doing a profile of Herzog. The hook was convincing the “White Rat” to wear a wireless microphone during a game and giving a KSDK cameraman unusual access.

Wireless mics are commonplace now, but in 1983 it was pretty revolutionary for a local TV sports reporter to get that kind of cooperation from a pro sports team and their manager. Fortunately, KSDK Sports Director Jay Randolph did play-by-play for the Cardinals and convinced Herzog to wear the mic.

The three-part report included a lengthy interview with Herzog, a master’s class on leadership and the clubhouse psychology of managing superstars and bench players, all with different personalities.

There were two highlights from the game that showcased our microphone: Whitey going to the mound to profanely chastise Joaquin Andujar, his struggling 20-game winner from the previous season; and the mid-game rally where Herzog was in the dugout strategizing.

Herzog, the field general, was several batters ahead of what was taking place on the field, telling players like Mike Ramsey and David Green what their role would be as the rally unfolded. As a reporter, Holliday couldn’t have scripted the game any better.

The three-part series ran on consecutive 10 p.m. newscasts and was well-received.

Fast forward to 2010, when parts of the series were re-broadcast on a weekly Cardinals show carried by KSDK. Turns out, Herzog had never seen the story, but was told about the re-airing. His assistant called the KSDK newsroom to request a DVD. Naturally, we obliged.

Several weeks later Herzog called Holliday to say thank you. He’d watched the report with his grandsons, who weren’t born yet during Herzog’s heyday.