1990s: The stories that left a lasting impression
KSDK Photojournalist Joe Young captured the image seen around the world.
'Face to Face'
Karen Foss interviews newsmakers
Sammy's Stars
Thousands of pets adopted through the years
Flood of '93
Watching a home sweep away
Show Me St. Louis
25 years of lifestyle
Princess Diana's death
The world mourns and St. Louis remembers
Pope in STL
Pope John Paul II visits the region
St. Louis Arena demolition
The old home of the Blues is torn down
5 at 75
Anniversary celebration
In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.
Here are some of the biggest moments from the 1990s, including the story behind the most iconic image from the Flood of ’93.
'Face to Face': Karen Foss interviews newsmakers
In the early 1990s KSDK anchor Karen Foss started a special program that aired periodically called “Face to Face with Karen Foss.” Each 60-minute special featured Foss interviewing individually three newsmakers.
Many of the interview subjects were national celebrities, such as Jay Leno, Kathleen Madigan, Stedman Graham, and Mary Engelbreit.
The program won many awards, including Mid-America Emmy Awards for “Best Discussion/Interview Program.”
Here’s a clip from an interview Foss did with singer Andy Williams that aired June 24, 1993.
Sammy's Stars: Thousands of pets adopted through the years
In the early 1990s “Today in St. Louis” co-anchor and pet adoption advocate Jennifer Blome created a daily segment to help get area shelter pets adopted.
KSDK partners with local animal shelters, to profile a new adoptable pet each day on “Sammy’s Stars.” The segment was named after one of Blome’s Irish Wolfhounds.
The featured pets are often quickly adopted thanks to viewers who are passionate about rescuing animals.
Viewers can also submit a photo of their pet to be shown on television after the adoptable pet is featured.
While nobody has kept track of the number of pets Sammy’s Stars has helped get adopted over the nearly 30 years it’s been part of “Today in St. Louis,” our best estimate is somewhere in the thousands.
Flood of '93: Watching a home sweep away
The large white farmhouse outside Columbia, Illinois had been in Earl Gummersheimer’s family for decades. His grandfather built the home in 1901 and over the years the land was turned into a self-sustaining farmstead.
The Mississippi River was visible from the front porch.
“I’m sure they would turn over in their graves if they knew what happened,” Gummersheimer said about his grandparents.
On Aug. 1, 1993, the river broke through the levee near the farm and swept away the home on live television.
5 On Your Side Photojournalist Joe Young captured the video from the KSDK helicopter.
“It was just dead in the path of that moving water,” Young told 5 On Your Side during a television special on the 25th anniversary of the flood. “You could just tell that as the water rushed faster and harder that that place was going.”
The Gummersheimers moved a little further from the river and rebuilt. Now, what was once the Gummersheimer farmstead is only fields.
Story written by Anne Allred
Show Me St. Louis: 25 years of lifestyle
“Show Me St. Louis” debuted Sept. 5, 1995, as a live, local lifestyle show. More than 25 years later, it’s St. Louis’s oldest show of its kind.
Originally hosted by John Pertzborn and Debbye Turner, the goal has been to cover the positive stories that are light-hearted and engaging.
Here’s a look back at some of the stories that stand out.
Princess Diana's death: The world mourns and St. Louis remembers
People around the world were shaken when Diana, Princess of Wales died suddenly in a car accident Aug. 31, 1997. Though she was famous for marrying into the British royal family, many people felt a strong connection to her.
One local teacher spent the days after Diana’s death teaching her students about the impact of her death.
KSDK reporter Jean Jackson visited the school to hear what the children had to say.
“I don’t think she did it from really her heart,” said one student, reacting to Queen Elizabeth’s address to Britain from Buckingham Palace.
“It didn’t really look like she really had feelings on the outside, but I’m sure inside she was really hurt,” said another student.
Pope in STL: Pope John Paul II visits the region
For 31 hours in January 1999, St. Louis Catholics got the thrill of a lifetime.
Pope John Paul II flew into St. Louis Tuesday, January 26 on Shepherd One and was greeted by President Bill Clinton and Archbishop Justin Rigali. Several celebrations of Mass were on the pope’s agenda, beginning with a youth rally and prayer service that evening at the Kiel Center.
The next day was much busier for the pontiff. He started by touring the TWA Dome inside his Popemobile, followed by a celebration of Mass with more than 100,000 people at the Dome.
St. Louisans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the pontiff, who zipped through St. Louis in his Popemobile. The crowd size was smaller than expected, and at some points non-existent.
After celebrating Wednesday evening Mass at the Cathedral Basilica, Pope John Paul II headed to the airport where Vice President Al Gore saw him off as he boarded Shepherd One to fly back to Italy.
St. Louis Arena demolition: The old home of the Blues is torn down
Whether you called it the Checkerdome, the Old Barn, or its proper name, the St. Louis Arena, the venue held many memories for St. Louisans for the events it held over the years.
It was built in 1929 and was the second-largest indoor entertainment venue in the country at the time. In 1959, it survived after sustaining damage from an F4 tornado.
When the NHL brought the Blues to St. Louis in 1967, the Arena got a major renovation and became the place to be seen.
The Blues moved out in 1994, and it sat vacant for five years. On Feb. 27, 1999, the Old Barn was torn down after local leaders pressured city government to tear it down.
A large crowd gathered at 5:45 a.m. to watch as 133 pounds of TNT took down 70 years of St. Louis history in only 15 seconds.
Story written by Kay Quinn
