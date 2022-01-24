1990s: The stories that left a lasting impression

KSDK Photojournalist Joe Young captured the image seen around the world.

The old home of the Blues is torn down

Here are some of the biggest moments from the 1990s, including the story behind the most iconic image from the Flood of ’93.

In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.

Here’s a clip from an interview Foss did with singer Andy Williams that aired June 24, 1993.

Many of the interview subjects were national celebrities, such as Jay Leno, Kathleen Madigan, Stedman Graham, and Mary Engelbreit.

In the early 1990s KSDK anchor Karen Foss started a special program that aired periodically called “Face to Face with Karen Foss.” Each 60-minute special featured Foss interviewing individually three newsmakers.

While nobody has kept track of the number of pets Sammy’s Stars has helped get adopted over the nearly 30 years it’s been part of “Today in St. Louis,” our best estimate is somewhere in the thousands.

Viewers can also submit a photo of their pet to be shown on television after the adoptable pet is featured.

The featured pets are often quickly adopted thanks to viewers who are passionate about rescuing animals.

KSDK partners with local animal shelters, to profile a new adoptable pet each day on “Sammy’s Stars.” The segment was named after one of Blome’s Irish Wolfhounds.

In the early 1990s “Today in St. Louis” co-anchor and pet adoption advocate Jennifer Blome created a daily segment to help get area shelter pets adopted.

Flood of '93 : Watching a home sweep away

The large white farmhouse outside Columbia, Illinois had been in Earl Gummersheimer’s family for decades. His grandfather built the home in 1901 and over the years the land was turned into a self-sustaining farmstead.

The Mississippi River was visible from the front porch.

“I’m sure they would turn over in their graves if they knew what happened,” Gummersheimer said about his grandparents.

On Aug. 1, 1993, the river broke through the levee near the farm and swept away the home on live television.

5 On Your Side Photojournalist Joe Young captured the video from the KSDK helicopter.

“It was just dead in the path of that moving water,” Young told 5 On Your Side during a television special on the 25th anniversary of the flood. “You could just tell that as the water rushed faster and harder that that place was going.”

The Gummersheimers moved a little further from the river and rebuilt. Now, what was once the Gummersheimer farmstead is only fields.