1960s: A decade of innovation

Advances in engineering saw the completion of the Gateway Arch, and by the end of the decade America had put a man on the moon.

One of the most powerful tornadoes hits St. Louis region

Take a walk through history with some of the defining stories of the 1960s below.

Innovation wasn’t limited to KSD. Advances in engineering saw the completion of the Gateway Arch, and by the end of the decade, America had put a man on the moon.

By the 1960s, KSD had cemented its role as the dominant news station in town. Part of that dominance was due to forward-thinking management always looking for ways to innovate. One of those innovations was providing St. Louis its first locally produced color television program in 1966. Because the technology was so new, it was tested on the “Corky the Clown” children’s show.

In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.

Watch the video below to hear part of KSD Radio reporter Harry Honig's report from the scene that day.

On July 19, 1963, a fire started in a kitchen at the park and quickly spread.

St. Louis Community College – Forest Park sits on land that once housed an amusement park that St. Louis families loved to visit. It originally opened in 1896 as a beer garden.

Mayor Tucker also unveiled a new flag to mark the city’s birthday. According to the city’s municipal code , the flag was designed by Yale Professor Emeritus Theodore Sizer. The flag features blue and white wavy lines that represent the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. At the intersection of the line sits a gold circle topped with a fleur-de-lis. The gold circle represents the city and Louisiana Purchase, and the fleur-de-lis represents the city’s French roots. The background of the flag is red.

To kick off the celebration, President Lyndon B. Johnson came to town. St. Louisans met him at the airport and gathered to see him at the Gateway Arch, which was still under construction.

St. Louis Mayor Raymond Tucker declared the years 1964 through 1966 to be the city’s bicentennial.

Arch completed : Final piece of the Gateway Arch put in place

When the final piece of the Gateway Arch was put in place, it was a day years in the making.

Architect Eero Saarinen won a nationwide competition to design a monument for land designated in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt along the St. Louis riverfront called the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

Construction began in 1963 on the unique stainless-steel design based on the catenary curve, which is the shape made if one were to hold a chain at both ends and let it hang freely in the middle. Construction took two years and eight months, and a ceremony planned for the placement of the final piece was delayed twice.

The unusual building design meant a variety of engineering techniques had to be implemented to create a one-of-a-kind people-moving system up and down the legs of the Arch.

On Oct. 28, 1965, the keystone was hoisted high above the Mississippi and finally put into place as people from the St. Louis region watched in-person and on television.

The ceremony to put the final piece in place was rescheduled twice because the team responsible for putting the piece in place was afraid it wouldn’t fit.