1950s: Major moments captured on video

From a presidential visit to a strike at the Saint Louis Zoo, KSD was there to tell the stories to its television audience.

After the station’s debut in 1947, popularity of television in St. Louis started to expand. By the 1950s, the station offered daily local programming, in addition to national programming through its affiliation with NBC. KSD even provided feeds to the network for big breaking stories that happened here in St. Louis. Here are some of the headlines that made news during that decade.

In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary and we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.

After making his speech, President Truman went back to his hotel where he spent the night. He left for Kansas City the next morning, and then visited his hometown of Independence, Missouri, to cast his ballot in the election.

President Truman then headed to Hotel Jefferson where he attended a reception and dinner before leaving for Kiel Auditorium to make a speech supporting four Democrats up for election a few days later. In his speech, he appealed for the United States to remain in the League of Nations and to avoid isolationism.

After the plane landed, then-Mayor Joseph Darst and other officials greeted President Truman with a welcome ceremony on the tarmac.

On Nov. 4, 1950, President Truman flew into Scott Air Force Base on Independence, the first presidential plane with a bald eagle on the nose . The term “Air Force One” was not used until President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953.

The cherished children’s show ran for more than 20 years, until Corky hung up his nose in 1980.

In 1966, KSD moved the show from black and white to color. To reflect the change, the name of the show was updated to “Corky’s Colorama.” Management at KSD decided a children’s clown show was the perfect opportunity to experiment with color television.

Around 40 children sat in the audience during each show, and some even had a chance to interact with Corky. The children were treated to games, prizes, special guests and surprises during each episode.

Played by KSD weatherman Clif St. James, “Corky” originally began in 1954 as “Zippy the Clown.” Two years later, the show’s sponsor changed and “Corky” was born.

By the mid-1950s, there was a need in our community for an innovative children’s show. That’s when “Corky the Clown” made its debut, to the delight of St. Louis children.

Greenlease kidnapping : Bobby Greenlease's murderers are captured in St. Louis

On Sept. 28, 1953, 6-year-old Bobby Greenlease of Kansas City was kidnapped from his school by a woman, later identified as Bonnie Heady, posing as his aunt. Heady claimed Bobby’s mother had a heart attack and she needed to take him to see her at the hospital.

The FBI says the nun who turned him over to Heady said Bobby gave no indication he didn’t know the woman, and she had no reason to doubt the story. About an hour later, a school official called Bobby’s home to ask about his mother’s condition and learned the story wasn’t true and Bobby had been kidnapped. His parents quickly called police, who turned the case over to the FBI.

Bobby’s father, a wealthy automobile dealer, soon received a ransom letter demanding $600,000 in exchange for the boy’s safe return. Not knowing Bobby had already been killed, the Greenlease family paid the money to Heady and her accomplice, Carl Hall, who fled Kansas City. On Oct. 6, a cab driver in St. Louis provided information to police that led to the arrest of Hall and Heady.

KSD’s John Roedel reported extensively on the Greenlease kidnapping case and on the arrest of the suspects. His reports were among the first pieces of news picked up by NBC from KSD for national broadcast.