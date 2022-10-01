2000s: Making an impact for generations

While there were many big moments from the 2000s, a few stand out. Here are some of the stories from that decade.

While there were many big moments from the 2000s, a few stand out. Here are some of the stories from that decade.

In 2022, 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable stories throughout our history.

For that, we can thank Mike Jones. He tacked Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson one yard from the goal line as the clock ran out. With that tackle, the St. Louis Rams became first-time Super Bowl champions, and the record-breaking season became known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000 was a terrific contest, and it was made even more memorable for coming down to the last play. And for the Tennessee Titans, coming up one yard short.

But all that would’ve been washed away if it weren’t for “The Tackle.” After all, what’s the point of getting to the Super Bowl if you’re not going to win the game?

Dick Vermeil, Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner took the team from worst (4-12) to first (13-3) during the 1999 season.

It was one of the most epic plays in St. Louis sports history, and the greatest moment in the two decades of the St. Louis Rams.

'A Place to Call Home' : Hundreds of local children adopted

In August 2002, KSDK aired its first “A Place to Call Home” segment in partnership with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition.

Now in its 20th year, the idea for the project came in 2001. After 9/11, Community Relations Manager Michelle Shockley, Marketing Director Jeff Winget, and General Manager Lynn Beall wanted to design a station project that would have a positive effect on the St. Louis community and last for generations.

Inspired by “Karen’s Kids,” KSDK’s previous adoption program led by anchor Karen Foss, “A Place to Call Home” was born. The goal was to find a forever home for one child in foster care who was part of a hard-to-place circumstance, such as older age or because they were part of a sibling group. Finding a home for just one child would have a positive impact on that child and family forever.

Shockley led the project and hit the ground running. She wanted to make the weekly segment slightly different from other adoption programs featured in the past. To achieve this, she decided instead of simply interviewing the child or their case worker, the segment would take place while the child was doing something fun that would give them a positive memory nobody could ever take away. Some popular locations for these interviews include the Magic House, Zoo, and Science Center.

The “A Place to Call Home” team didn’t have to wait long to see that generational impact. The second story that aired featured siblings GW and Tony. GW was adopted a short time after their story aired. Tony aged out of the system.

Many good stories have come from "A Place to Call Home," but one of the most memorable was a group of nine siblings ranging in age from 3 to 14 that were adopted as a group. The siblings were featured early on in the program, and were adopted by a family in Iowa who had already adopted seven children. They had the means to adopt another sibling group, and wanted to find a large group that is typically hard-to-place so they wouldn't be separated.

In addition to trying to get each child adopted, “A Place to Call Home” also announces the child’s “Little Wish,” such as a bike or tickets to a baseball game and asks the public to contact the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition to grant the Little Wish.

In 2004, the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition and KSDK expanded the Little Wishes program to include special holiday wishes with a dedicated shopping day. Each year, St. Louisans purchase around 4,000 gifts for kids in foster care so they have a present to open on Christmas morning. The average price of a Little Wish is $75. To date, nearly 60,000 Little Wishes have been granted by the St. Louis community, totaling more than $4.5 million.

“A Place to Call Home” has been recognized numerous times locally, regionally, and even nationally. Some of the awards include several regional Mid-America EMMY Awards, was nominated for a national EMMY Award, the Angels in Adoption Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, and the Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters.