1940s: TV comes to St. Louis

In the 1930s and ‘40s, television stations started popping up across the eastern half of the United States, and it wasn’t long until a man brought that new technology to St. Louis.

5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 by taking a look back at some historic moments in St. Louis history.

History made : St. Louis gets its first TV station

When KSD radio General Manager George Burbach went on a family vacation and saw a sign that said, “Come in and see television!” he was hooked. Despite fuzzy pictures and terrible sound, Burbach saw the possibilities. It was then he started his mission of bringing television to St. Louis.

On Feb. 8, 1947, KSD-TV signed on as St. Louis’ first television station, and only the 13th station in the country. TVs were quite expensive, around $700 (approximately $8,600 today), so home viewership was quite low. But that didn’t stop people from crowding around TV sets in department store windows to get their first look at this new technology.

KSD’s first day of broadcast started at 2 p.m. and lasted only 2 ½ hours. Programming consisted of news, interviews, dancing and sports.

In the early days, it wasn’t uncommon for shows to not start promptly at their designated time. KSD-TV was owned by Pulitzer Publishing Co., which owned the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The newspaper’s pressmen set the studio lights, and if there was a press run next door, the pressmen had to tend to the latest edition coming out, which delayed the start of the broadcast.