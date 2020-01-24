ST. LOUIS —

Knockout Smoked Wings

Ingredients:

2# Whole Chicken Wings (We use Buttonwood Farms)

1C Favorite Hot Sauce'

1/4C Honey

12oz Lager Beer

1T Rubbed Sage

1T Dry Thyme

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT salt and pepper.

Cover the wings in marinade and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Remove from marinade and season with salt and pepper.

Smoke at 250F for 2 1/2 hours.

Finish in a 375F oven for 10 minutes to crisp the skin.

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: 4 Paleo Desserts

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: The Last Kitchen's Grown Up Garlic Noodles

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Spicy Cottage Cheese, Egg & Avocado Toast

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Salted Butterscotch Pretzel Blondies

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano