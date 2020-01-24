ST. LOUIS —
Knockout Smoked Wings
Ingredients:
2# Whole Chicken Wings (We use Buttonwood Farms)
1C Favorite Hot Sauce'
1/4C Honey
12oz Lager Beer
1T Rubbed Sage
1T Dry Thyme
Salt and Pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients EXCEPT salt and pepper.
Cover the wings in marinade and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Remove from marinade and season with salt and pepper.
Smoke at 250F for 2 1/2 hours.
Finish in a 375F oven for 10 minutes to crisp the skin.
