ST. LOUIS — Julie’s Real Paleo Dark Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients:

Julie’s Real Paleo Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix – 1 package

3/4 cup almond butter

1 egg

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup almond milk

Preheat oven to 350. Line 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper, or cupcake/muffin pan with liners. Combine dry mix with egg, almond butter, melted coconut oil and almond milk. Bake in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. Let cool.

Paleo Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

3-4 apples, sliced or diced

2 tsp vanilla

2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 375. Prepare pie plate or square baking dish with cooking spray or coconut oil. Slice or chop apples, and place in baking dish. Toss with 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, coconut sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, sea salt, pecans and coconut oil. Mix until it resembles crumbs and top apples evenly with mixture. Bake covered for 30 minutes at 375, then bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes. Let cool. Serve with non-diary ice cream or top with Julie’s Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter.

Paleo Coconut Cashew Cookie Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1 cup coconut flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 cup Julie’s Real Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter

1 cup paleo chocolate chunks, melted

1/3 cup coconut, toasted

Preheat oven to 350. Mix almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, vanilla and maple syrup in a mixing bowl until the mixture resembles crumbs, then press dough into bottom of 9x9 baking dish. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Let cool. Spread cashew butter over cookie layer and cool in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Melt chocolate and pour over cashew butter layer, then sprinkle with toasted coconut. Put back in fridge for 30 minutes to cool. Cut into squares and enjoy!

For toasted coconut: Place shredded coconut in a saute pan over low heat. Toss to evenly toast until coconut is light golden brown. Set aside.

Paleo Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

Ingredients:

1 cup paleo chocolate, melted

1 cup Julie’s Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter

Line mini muffin cups with paper liners. Melt paleo chocolate in microwave. Drop teaspoon full of chocolate into bottom of each muffin cup. Put in fridge to set for 10 minutes. Remove from fridge and drop teaspoon full of almond butter onto chocolate layer, then drop teaspoon full of chocolate on top to cover almond butter. Place back in fridge to set for 10 minutes.

For more from Julie, visit juliesreal.com.

