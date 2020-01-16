Salted Butterscotch Pretzel Blondies

Salty, Sweet, Chewy, with a crunch of pretzels, these salted butterscotch pretzel blondies are a crowd pleasing treat that are simple to make! Perfect for cookie swaps, bake sales, and anytime a butterscotch craving hits.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 12 Bars

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter melted

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup AP flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

1/4 cup broken up pretzel pieces plus extra for topping

maldon sea salt flakes for topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9 inch square pan.

Break up some pretzels and set aside.

First, melt the butter in a microwave safe bowl. Make sure it is hot, sizzling, and completely melted!

Second, put your brown sugar into a mixing bowl and whisk the melted butter in. Whisk for a minute until the sugar is getting dissolved and no longer grainy.

Next, add your eggs and whisk it for a couple of minutes before adding in the vanilla extract.

Then, add your flour, salt, and baking powder.

Gently fold the dry ingredients in. Then fold in the butterscotch chips and broken up pretzels.

Then spread the salted butterscotch pretzel blondies into a baking pan. Press a few whole pretzels on top. Sprinkle with sea salt.

Bake for approximately 26 minutes.

Allow to cool about 2 hours before cutting.

EASILY DOUBLED!

