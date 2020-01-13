ST. LOUIS —
Monte Cristo Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 pieces Texas toast French toast (recipe attached)
- 4 pieces brown sugar candied bacon.
- Strawberry preserves
- 2 or 3 thin slices of seared ham
- powdered sugar
- 1 egg cooked to order
- 1 slice sharp white cheddar
-4 tbsp butter
-2 tbsp salad oil
Instructions
*preheat oven to 350*
- Assemble your mixture for french toast and heat a sautee pan over medium heat with a little butter and oil.
- When pan is hot dip your Texas toast into your French toast mixture and then place in pan.
- After 2 to 3 minutes flip over and sear other side of toast. When done remove and set aside in oven.
- Place bacon and ham in sautee pan with more butter and oil and sear until heated flipping as necessary until fully cooked. Remove from pan and set aside in oven.
- Add more oil and butter to the pan. When melted add egg and cook to desired temperature. Set aside and turn off stove.
- Assemble all of your pieces in whatever your preferred order, adding the cheese and strawberry preserves.
- Toast in the oven until cheese is melted, plate and enjoy!
French Toast Batter Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of milk
-2 tbsp cinnamon
-2 tsp nutmeg
-1 tbsp vanilla
Instructions
- Add everything together in a bowl and whisk until emulsified.
West End Grill & Pub
Open 7 days a week for dinner, plus Sunday brunch 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
354 N. Boyle in the Central West End
For reservations, call 314-531-4607.
More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Whole30 Sweet & Savory Slaw
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Meatloaf
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Mini Blueberry Walnut Muffins
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Pot Pie