ST. LOUIS —

Monte Cristo Recipe

Ingredients

- 2 pieces Texas toast French toast (recipe attached)

- 4 pieces brown sugar candied bacon.

- Strawberry preserves

- 2 or 3 thin slices of seared ham

- powdered sugar

- 1 egg cooked to order

- 1 slice sharp white cheddar

-4 tbsp butter

-2 tbsp salad oil

Instructions

*preheat oven to 350*

  • Assemble your mixture for french toast and heat a sautee pan over medium heat with a little butter and oil.
  • When pan is hot dip your Texas toast into your French toast mixture and then place in pan.
  • After 2 to 3 minutes flip over and sear other side of toast. When done remove and set aside in oven.
  • Place bacon and ham in sautee pan with more butter and oil and sear until heated flipping as necessary until fully cooked. Remove from pan and set aside in oven.
  • Add more oil and butter to the pan. When melted add egg and cook to desired temperature. Set aside and turn off stove.
  • Assemble all of your pieces in whatever your preferred order, adding the cheese and strawberry preserves.
  • Toast in the oven until cheese is melted, plate and enjoy!

French Toast Batter Recipe

Ingredients

- 2 eggs

- 1 cup of milk

-2 tbsp cinnamon

-2 tsp nutmeg

-1 tbsp vanilla

Instructions

  • Add everything together in a bowl and whisk until emulsified.

West End Grill & Pub

Open 7 days a week for dinner, plus Sunday brunch 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

354 N. Boyle in the Central West End

westendgrillandpub.com

For reservations, call 314-531-4607.

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Whole30 Sweet & Savory Slaw

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Meatloaf

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Katie’s Chicken Parmigiano

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Mini Blueberry Walnut Muffins

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Pot Pie