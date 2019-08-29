ST. LOUIS — A man was taken into custody after two women were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two women dead with gunshot wounds.

Officers chased the suspect on foot for a brief time before he was taken into custody.

In 2019, there have been nine homicides in the Dutchtown neighborhood. There were two in all of 2018.

Including the homicides of the women Thursday, there have been 23 women killed in the City of St. Louis this year. That's the same number of women killed in all of 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.