3 suspects violently beat, carjacked man near gas station in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

One of the suspects, an unknown woman, pointed a gun at the victim's head twice before striking him several times with it.

ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after being severely beaten and carjacked near a gas station in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when the victim went to the gas station on South Broadway and Osceola Street to pick up his girlfriend.



He told police he saw his girlfriend was the target of an attempted robbery by three suspects, according to St. Louis police.

When the victim arrived, one of the suspects grabbed the victim's car keys and tried to drive off, but the victim tackled the suspect onto the ground and a struggle ensued.

The victim told police that during the struggle, a handgun fell from the suspect's pocket onto the pavement.

The second suspect grabbed the victim's keys and the third suspect, an unknown woman, picked up the handgun and pressed it against the victim's head twice before striking him several times with it.

Both suspects got away in the victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee and picked up the first suspect, who ran northbound on California Avenue. It was unclear why he was running away from the scene, leaving the other suspects behind.

All suspects are still at large and have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.