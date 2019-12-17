ST. LOUIS — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking late Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Shreve Avenue and Margaretta Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The man told police he was driving and stopped along Kingshighway just south of Interstate 70 to check his car, which was having problems in the snow.

When he got out of his car, he said he was forced back in by two men wearing masks.

The two men told him to drive towards Shreve. While driving, the suspects told the man to give them his wallet and phone.

The man then jumped out of the moving car and was shot by one of the suspects, according to police.

The two suspects fled the area in the man’s car.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.