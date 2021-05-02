Pam Hupp charged with murder in Betsy Faria case

Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael Wood will discuss the latest developments at 2 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — After years of suspicion, Pamela Hupp was charged with murder in the 2011 death of Betsy Faria in Lincoln County.

Online court records show new charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action filed Monday.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael Wood will discuss the latest developments at 2 p.m. with Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell and St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juengst. 5 On Your Side will cover the announcement. You can watch the latest developments live in this story when they get underway.

Officials also are expected to announce a new investigation into "potential prosecutorial and police misconduct in the Betsy Faria case."

There has long been suspicion that Hupp was involved in Faria's death. Hupp was the last person to see Faria alive before she was stabbed dozens of times and left for dead in her bathtub on Dec. 27, 2011. Hupp became the sole beneficiary of Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy just before she died.

Hupp is the second person to be charged with murder in this case.

Faria's husband, Russ, was convicted of the crime in 2013 and spent more than a year in prison but was acquitted in a retrial two years later. He agreed to a $2 million settlement from an insurance company for the Lincoln County police officers who investigated the case. The officers did not admit to wrongdoing as a term of the settlement.

Hupp is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in 2016. She entered an Alford plea in the case three years later.

Hupp shot and killed Gumpenberger during a staged home invasion and attempted robbery inside her O'Fallon, Missouri, home, claiming she was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors called it a desperate attempt to try and take attention away from her involvement in Faria's case.

In the summer of 2019, following Hupp's Alford plea, Wood announced he would be reopening the Faria investigation. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was part of the review.

As part of the Major Case review, all physical evidence was relocated to the St. Charles City Police Department to preserve investigative integrity.

In a letter, Wood said no officers related to any Lincoln County law enforcement agency would be investigating the Faria case.

Shortly after the review was announced, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted online about 1,200 pages of Major Case reports and files from the original Faria investigation in the spirit of transparency after renewed attention on the story.

"I think Mr. Gumpenberger and Pam Hupp's mother would still be here today if Lincoln County had done their job properly,” Russ Faria told 5 On Your Side back in 2019.

Hupp’s mother, Shirley Neumann, was found dead in 2013 beneath the balcony of her home in a senior living community near Fenton. In November 2017, the St. Louis County medical examiner changed the manner of Neumann’s death from “accidental” to “undetermined.”