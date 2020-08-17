2 killed, 12 injured in St. Louis shootings over the weekend

The youngest victim was an 8-month-old girl

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and 12 people were injured in shootings across St. Louis this weekend.

The youngest victim was an 8-month-old girl.

Here's a breakdown of every shooting between Friday and Sunday, according to crime summaries from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

Friday:

At around 11 a.m. on the 1300 block of Temple, and 8-month-old girl was shot in the arm. A 20-year-old man told police he was holding the baby and standing on his front porch when he heard a gunshot and saw that she was shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in serious, stable condition.

At 12:28 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot near North 19th and Agnes streets. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No further information was provided

At 3:50 p.m., a 29-year-old man was sitting in a car when a burgundy vehicle drove up to him and he heard gunshots. He suffered graze wounds. The other vehicle drove away. The man declined medical treatment at the scene.

At 8:37 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot on the 4200 block of West Belle Plaza. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition. The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene.

Saturday:

At around 2 a.m., an 18-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He and the other victim, a 22-year-old man, told police they had been parked in a parking lot at Convention and Tucker and were hanging out with other carloads of people when shots rang out. The 18-year-old jumped into the back of the car and the two drove to the hospital. The 22-year-old wasn't hurt.

At 3:19 a.m., a 21-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police he had been parked on a lot near South Broadway and Cerre Street when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been struck.

At 11:05 a.m., a 31-year-old man said he was shot during an attempted robbery at Caldwell's Package Liquor's parking lot at 4163 N. Grand Boulevard. He told police he had just pulled into the lot when a man approached him, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The victim rolled up his window and tried to drive away, but the suspect shot him, striking him in the back, according to police.

At 2:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot in the arm near McLaran Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. She said she was traveling in a car when she heard gunshots and realized she'd been struck.

Sunday: 2 killed, 4 injured

Shortly after midnight, a man in his 20s was shot and killed on the 8400 block of Minnesota Avenue. An investigation is underway.

At 1 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg during a domestic assault on the 4100 block of East Penrose Street. The woman told police a man assaulted her at his home and she couldn't remember anything else after losing consciousness. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 10:32 a.m., 24-year-old Brandon Barton was shot in the head and killed on the 900 block of Canaan Avenue. Police said the suspect is a woman. An investigation is underway.

At 3:33 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg near Margaretta and Kingshighway. Police responded and found him behind a home on the 4100 block of Walbridge. He told police he was riding in a car when he heard gunshots. He jumped out and ran and then realized he was struck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, stable condition. Several cars and homes in the area were damaged by gunfire, police said.

At 9:41 p.m., a man was shot in the calf while he was in his backyard on the 4900 block of Theodore. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 10:13 p.m., a man was shot in the stomach on the 3400 block of Pennsylvania after trying to confront a man who was breaking into his car. The suspect ran away and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, the city has seen 15 homicides in August and 167 homicides in all of 2020.