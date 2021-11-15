St. Louis County COVID-19 cases likely trending toward 'winter surge', county executive says

Cases have increased 30% from last week, placing the county back into the CDC's 'high' transmission category, County Executive Sam Page said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — COVID-19 trends are heading in the wrong direction, marking what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page warns is likely the beginning of a winter surge.

In a Monday morning news conference, Page highlighted a "concerning increase" in recent COVID-19 cases and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and get vaccinated as the holiday season approaches.

As of Monday, the county is averaging 189 new cases per day, according to data from the St. Louis County Health Department. That's a 30% increase in cases over the previous week and places the county back into the CDC's 'high' transmission category.

"And it seems to be accelerating," Page said. The positivity rate has also increased for the first time in a couple of months, he added.

"Our public health experts and partners in the region's health care systems tell us this increase appears to be across the board, not limited to any age or geography. However, our 5- to 14-year-olds continue to have the highest infection rate, making efforts to vaccinate these children even more important."

But that spread is largely happening outside of the classroom, Page said. The attitude that COVID-19 is over needs to change.

"Public health experts tell us these continued increases in numbers represent what is likely the beginning of a winter surge," Page warned.

More indoor gatherings as the holidays approach will also increase the risk of spread, so vaccines, including boosters, are critical, he said.

In St. Louis County, 54.5% of residents are now fully vaccinated. More than 61% have received at least their first dose. People receiving boosters currently outnumber people receiving their first series of shots two to one.

However, ZIP codes show a large disparity in vaccination rates, Page noted. For example, 76% of Maplewood residents have had at least one dose, as well as in the 63017 ZIP code, which includes parts of Chesterfield and Town and Country. That number is only 40% in the 63133 ZIP code, which includes parts of Wellston, Pagedale and Hanley Hills.