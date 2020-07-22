St. Louis County Library closes branch after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The library has temporarily closed its Samuel C. Sachs Branch

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis County Library has temporarily closed its Samuel C. Sachs Branch after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library said book drop-off will also be unavailable while the branch is closed but patrons can return library materials to other locations.

The library is taking the following measures to ensure staff and patron safety:

The branch will be disinfected by a professional cleaning company before reopening

Library administration has informed the St. Louis County Health Department, who will be conducting contact tracing

Employees at all locations follow CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines including: wearing masks practicing social distancing limiting prolonged interactions between staff and patrons installing plexiglass barriers quarantining returned materials for 72 hours following enhanced cleaning procedures

When visiting a branch, patrons 9 years and older are required to wear a mask

More information about safety guidelines is available on St. Louis County Library's website.

Since the pandemic began, the library has had to temporarily close other branches due to employees testing positive for the virus.