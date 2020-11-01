FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl and felony possession of a firearm.

Dayon J. Fips, 37, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in October to one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of ownership of body armor by a violent felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance drug and one count of influencing testimony of any person in an official proceeding.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said that on July 31, 2018, Fips gave fentanyl to a man who died about 90 minutes later of a fentanyl overdose. During a police investigation into the man's death, Fips then sold drugs to an undercover informant multiple times, the attorney's office said.

Police arrested Fips and executed a search warrant at his home, where they found heroin, fentanyl, body armor and multiple firearms. Fips was on parole at the time.

RELATED: Man admits to selling fatal dose of fentanyl, evidence tampering

After he was arrested, Fips tried to get multiple witnesses to give false testimony, according to a press release.

“The Florissant Police Department remains committed to preventing opioid overdose deaths," said Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan. "As a result, our enforcement efforts continue to target individuals who distribute these opioids. However, when drug distributions do occur and lives are lost, we will utilize every resource available to remove these dangerous traffickers from the community.”

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Driver shot, crashes into school bus in north St. Louis ST. LOUIS - Police say a car crashed into a KIPP Triumph Academy school bus after a woman in the car was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to Leonora Avenue and Floy Avenue around 2:35 p.m. for a call of several shots fired.

RELATED: Flash flooding already popping up in Granite City

RELATED: Man charged after bomb threats at O'Fallon, Missouri businesses

RELATED: Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed, shot in Richmond Heights

RELATED: Lindenwood Park convenience store robbed at gunpoint

RELATED: Woman dies of smoke inhalation after fire at home near Rolla