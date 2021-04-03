Town Hall meeting set to discuss future of Jamestown Mall Thursday night

The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The future of what was once a successful shopping center in north county will be of top discussion in Thursday night’s town hall meeting.

Jamestown Mall closed in 2014 and residents have complained about its deteriorating state.

The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

Members of the Port Authority will also be there to give an update on the property and answer questions.

According to a news release, the downfall of the mall was due to several factors including business closures, increased trash fees and “wage drain” in St. Louis County.

In addition to Jamestown Mall, other shopping centers have also closed:

River Roads Mall

Northland Shopping Center

Northwest Plaza

Crestwood Plaza

St. Louis Outlet Mall

The 6 p.m. meeting will last an hour and a half and will be open to comments and questions. Attendees are urged to log in 15 minutes before the meeting kicks off.

Preregister for the event online here. That will send a link for attendees to join the virtual meeting. Those who are interested in attending also can call into the meeting at 408-418-9388 and use access code 132 922 5804. Attendees who call into the meeting won't be able to ask questions.

The Jamestown Mall has been closed for about seven years. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a gathering spot to help those in need.