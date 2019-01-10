ST. LOUIS — Bill Christman is an artist who has put his mark on St. Louis.

He has created some of the coolest signs in town, from Blueberry Hill to O'Connell's pub.

As an artist, he likes to re-purpose old St. Louis items and transform them into art.

"I have been harvesting stuff all my life. I have no shortage of ideas, the ideas are the easy part, they come while you dream. Some a bit crazy,” he said.

“Just being part of it was the best thing to ever happen to me artistically,” he said. “There will never be another place like it.”

His art studio has grown into a one-of-a-kind sculpture garden that has transformed his neighborhood.

“The neighborhood has excepted my doing this because that's part of the integration factor was that if I was in a very, what do you call it, gentrified or upscale neighborhood I would have probably been lynched by now,” he said.

On Thursday nights it becomes Joe's Café.

“It’s really for this neighborhood," he said.

He is funding the land of the giants all on his own.

“I'm hoping that I have enough momentum that some other people will see the potential and become connected to it, that would be delightful.”

