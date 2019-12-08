FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police in Florissant arrested a man they were looking for during a manhunt Monday afternoon.

Police said the search started after a car crashed into the backyard of a home on Becker Drive in Florissant. They said a man jumped out of the car and ran off. Police believed he was armed and dangerous, so they launched a search.

At around 4 p.m., Florissant police said they arrested the man and handed him over to the Berkely Police Department. Police said he was wanted by several jurisdictions but have not provided any other details.

Florissant police said they no longer believe the public is in danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

