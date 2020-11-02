ST. LOUIS — It's right outside your door -- and coming to Enterprise Center this spring.

American rock band Rage Against the Machine brings its "Public Service Announcement" reunion tour to St. Louis on May 16.

They'll perform with special guest Run the Jewels, whose new album "RTJ4" comes out this spring.

Tickets are $122. They go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

Click here for more tour information.

