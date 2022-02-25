Soulard Mardi Gras parade guide: Route, parking, weather and more

Soulard's Mardi Gras parade is Saturday in St. Louis. Here's everything you need to know.

ST. LOUIS — Mardi Gras falls on March 1 this year, but the real party takes place in St. Louis this Saturday.

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the flagship event of Soulard's Mardi Gras season. We've got everything you need to know for the big day, from transportation options to what weather you should expect.

Be sure to check for details on COVID-19 precautions before heading down.

Parade route

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium and makes its way through Downtown South and Soulard, ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The 2022 Grand Parade will feature floats, marching and riding Krewes and 15 million beads thrown into the crowd. This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s. Local artist Cbabi Bayoc is this year’s grand marshal.

Post-parade Rue du Cirque street party

The post-parade Rue du Cirque street party runs from 1-5 p.m. Revelers can enjoy live music, see a high heel drag race and take part in a world record attempt for the largest game of flip cup.

The Bud Light Party Centre tent will be also open in Soulard Market Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can hang out with St. Louis Blues legends in the Blues Alumni Party Tent. Tickets cost $140. Those who get their tickets by Feb. 25 will be entered to win a signed Chris Pronger jersey.

Those looking to attend some of the Soulard Mardi Gras events need to know about COVID-19 protocols in place. All official indoor events will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. A photo ID will be needed as well. Masks also will be required, per City of St. Louis health orders.

Transportation

Organizers have stressed: do not drive your car to Soulard and expect to find parking. There are plenty of other options to get to the parade, including a taxi, rideshare or shuttle from Downtown.

Parking for Mardi Gras

Parking in Soulard will be limited to residents and barricades will prevent street traffic through the historic neighborhood.

If you must drive, be safe and courteous and do not block driveways, fire hydrants or sidewalks. Designate a driver.

Metro

The Stadium MetroLink Station is a short walk from Soulard and features park and ride parking lots in Missouri and Illinois.

As far as MetroBus, the #10 Gravois-Lindell, #30 Arsenal and #73 Carondelet MetroBus routes serve stops near Soulard. Tap here to plan your trip.

Ridesharing

Uber and Lyft can drop you off close to the action. Check their apps and compare prices because it's sure to be a surge pricing event. These services also have limits on the number of people they can accommodate in each vehicle.

Uber and Lyft require drivers and passengers to wear face masks for the full ride.

Soulard residents

Soulard residents were mailed parking tags that allow parking from 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 to 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Mardi Gras Inc. advised that the parking tags inadvertently listed the wrong dates for the parking permits. The permits are valid 3 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, despite the wrong date printed on them. Parking enforcement is aware of the misprint. The dates on the MGI letter and other parking signage are correct.

Weather

Organizers are reminding everybody to dress warm. Temperatures are forecast to be in the high 20s to low 30s when the parade kicks off, though dry weather is expected through the weekend.

After wintry weather hit St. Louis earlier in the week, some areas may still have slick spots, so be careful on roads and sidewalks. Click here for the most up-to-date forecast.