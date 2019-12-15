RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It was business as usual at the St. Louis Galleria Mall on Saturday afternoon. But that wasn’t the case earlier in the day, when police say a man was shot and robbed in the mall's parking garage.

The victim managed to get to a store inside the mall, which was packed with holiday shoppers.

Word of the incident spread quickly on social media.

"We heard about it and then we still came up here," shopper Eric Luster said. "I mean at the end of the day like I would love to say that I don't think about it, but I do. But still, I mean that stuff happens."

It happens more frequently this time of year, while shoppers are more concerned about purchasing presents than mall safety. According to safety experts, crowded malls are more attractive to criminals looking to grab wallets and purses.

Shoppers like Megan Henry try to avoid the hustle and bustle during the holidays.

"Those huge crowds especially around the holiday season," Henry said. "Just kind of scary because you never know what could happen."

Safety experts also suggest avoiding revolving doors where a thief could grab a package and make a quick getaway.

In the food court, keep your purse on your lap. Don’t put it on the chair or floor next to you.

Shop at malls with security patrols and visible surveillance cameras.

Don’t overload yourself with packages.

Thieves always look for people who may be distracted. Safety experts also recommend parking in a well-lit area close to your destination.

And, always have your keys in your hand before leaving the mall. Thieves are on the lookout for people who have handfuls of packages and become distracted searching for their car keys.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Galleria to see if it plans to increase security, but did not get a response. The Galleria did say that guns and weapons are prohibited on the property.

Police are still searching for two suspects in Saturday's shooting. The victim is expected to be OK.

