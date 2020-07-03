It's time to start handing out trophies!
It's District title time in Missouri, and Regional title time in Illinois. We have all the biggest games covered on both sides of the river for the boys and the girls right here.
Watch: Full Prep Rally Highlights
Watch: Belleville West vs. Collinsville
Watch: Francis Howell vs. Troy Buchanan
Watch: Webster Groves vs. Chaminade
Watch: East St. Louis vs. Triad
Watch: John Burroughs vs. Ladue girls
Watch: Cor Jesu vs. Oakville girls
Watch: Troy Buchanan vs. Wentzville-Holt
