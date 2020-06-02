ST. LOUIS — The Blues will need to find a new AHL affiliate at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced they have purchased the San Antonio Rampage with the intention of moving them to the Henderson/Las Vegas area.

The Rampage have been the AHL affiliate for the Blues since 2018.

Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong issued this statement in response to the news:

“We are aware of the news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization. The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor league affiliate will begin immediately. We will have no further comment on this topic at this time.”

