St. Louis area events and activities perfect for social distancing this weekend

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis usually sees a glimpse of perfect fall weather sandwiched between summer's heat and humidity and winter's chill and snow. This weekend is going to be one of them.

From pumpkin-picking to beer-tasting, there is no shortage of outdoor, socially-distanced activities and events to keep you, your friends and family entertained.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has been canceled, but you can still catch hot air balloons flying high over St. Louis. Hot air balloons will fly from Sept. 17-20 to honor essential workers, educators, healthcare heroes and those standing up for change. The organizers are posting locations on social media.

The annual event is not canceled, but it's much smaller. There will be limited reserved outside seating at Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $250 for a group of up to 6 people and include: a reserved table, a bucket of Schlafly Beer, a family-style meal with table service, Schlafly swag and a trivia game with prizes.

Founding brewer Stephen Hale says, "This would be our 22nd annual HOP in the City."

He says in the past, they would have up to 5,000 people in the lot over the course of the day.

"This year for our 22nd being the famous 2020 year... things are a little different and we want people to come out and enjoy this event safely," Hale adds.

All three locations will be open for inside and outside service.

A downtown parking is getting transformed into the area's newest concert venue, making it easy to enjoy live music while social distancing. The venue is hosting its first acts Friday night, the first 19 shows through Nov. 1.

They have a capacity of 248 and it's divided up into four person pods.

Owner of Jamo Presents, Drew Jameson says they'll have a bit of everything when it comes to the type of music playing.

The fall tradition kicks off this weekend at the farms in Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt. However, due the pandemic, you must make a reservation before visiting.

"We really are working to be the safe as possible to limit the crowds so no long lines or pack the wagons. You need to be masked up, especially on the wagon ride out," President Chris Eckert said.