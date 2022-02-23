From Jefferson Bank Protest to scaling the Arch: St. Louis' place in the history of the fight for civil rights

St. Louis was witness to civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s, including the Jefferson Bank Protests, a visit from MLK and the scaling of the Arch.

Jefferson Bank protests : Activists call for equal opportunities

The civil rights movement of the mid-1960s brought a call to end racial discrimination in St. Louis and across the country. In St. Louis, activists took to the streets, and in one case scaled the side of the Arch, to bring attention to the cause of civil rights.

To this day, the Jefferson Bank Protests in 1963 are some of the most significant events of the modern civil rights era. It all began on Aug. 30.

Protests were led by the St. Louis Committee of Racial Equality, better known as CORE. They urged the bank to hire more Black employees.

Activists were working to change that when things got tense with Jefferson Bank. The bank got a court order to block protestors, but that didn't stop the demonstrators. When they showed up police were on hand, and several protesters were arrested.

The non-violent protests resulted in more than 500 arrests. The demonstrations and lawsuits continued for four years, with CORE leaders saying it was an effective fight for equal rights.

Percy Green was one of those original protestors, and he returned to Jefferson Bank in 2018 to mark the anniversary of the original protest. He recalled some of the protestors in 1963 spending almost a year in jail.