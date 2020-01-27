ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS:

2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

5 cups water

1 package (.9 to 1.43 ounces) dry onion-mushroom soup mix

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup medium pearled barley

4 cups loosely packed fresh baby spinach

COOKING:

Combine beef, water, soup mix, thyme, salt and pepper in stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 60 minutes. Stir in barley; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, covered, 45 minutes to 1 hour or until beef is fork-tender and barley is tender. Stir in spinach; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving, 1/6 of recipe: 248 Calories; 81 Calories from fat; 9g Total Fat (3 g Saturated Fat; 3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 76 mg Cholesterol; 294 mg Sodium; 13 g Total Carbohydrate; 3.5 g Dietary Fiber; 29 g Protein; 3.9 mg Iron; 4.2 mg Niacin; 0.3 mg Vitamin B 6 ; 2.3 mcg Vitamin B 12 ; 6 mg Zinc; 18.9 mcg Selenium; 100.9 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Selenium, and Choline; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, and Vitamin B6.

For more great beef recipes, visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com. For more from the Missouri Beef Council, visit mobeef.org.

