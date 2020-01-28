ST. LOUIS — Cajun Crab Cakes
1 lb fresh lump crab meat
1/2 cup saltine crackers, crushed (or dry breadcrumbs)
1 egg, beaten
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1/4 Red Bell Peppers Chopped
1/2 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon mustard
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon canola oil
White Cheddar Grits
1 cup Quick Grits
2 cups water
3 cups milk , sub with water
1 bay leaf
3-4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1-2 cups white sharp cheddar cheese , preferably smoked
salt to taste
