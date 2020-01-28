ST. LOUIS — Cajun Crab Cakes

1 lb fresh lump crab meat

1/2 cup saltine crackers, crushed (or dry breadcrumbs)

1 egg, beaten

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 Red Bell Peppers Chopped

1/2 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon cajun seasoning 

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon canola oil

White Cheddar Grits

1 cup Quick Grits

2 cups water

3 cups milk , sub with water

1 bay leaf

3-4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1-2 cups white sharp cheddar cheese , preferably smoked

salt to taste

