ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

All three Clementine’s locations will be participating with doors opening at 8 a.m. Kaleidoscope will have its coffee truck at the Macklind location giving out free coffee while supplies last.

The first fifty paying customers in line will receive a limited-edition mug. There will be free pancake portraits by Dancakes at all locations, as well.

There will be various giveaways all morning, including a pajama contest.

Customers can even be entered to win free ice cream for a year!

To celebrate the occasion, Clementine’s Creamery shared a recipe with Show Me St. Louis prior to the momentous weekend ahead.

Clementine’s Lava Cakes

Yield 1 dozen

Ingredients:

-1 Cup Dark chocolate chips (72%)

-1 Cup Unsalted Butter (melted)

-1 Cup Powdered Sugar

-2 Large Eggs whisked

-1/4 Cup All Purpose Flour

-1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Method:

Set oven to 400 F. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, vanilla and set aside. Spray silicone molds or small ramekins with pan spray and set aside. Add chocolate to melted butter and stir till chocolate is melted.

In a mixing bowl or mixer add chocolate mixture. Add flour to sugar mix. Slowly add flour/sugar mix to chocolate and alternate with eggs mix. Mix until batter is smooth.

Fill each mold or ramekin and fill 3/4.

Bake for 6 minutes. Remove when batter has slight movement. Cool and serve.

For more information, visit clementinescreamery.com.

