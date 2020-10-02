ST. LOUIS — Ingredients:
1 cracked egg
1tbl spoon corn starch
Dice meat of choice, ham, chicken, beef or all the above
Diced green and white onions
Beansprouts
Salt and pepper to taste. Be generous with the seasoning
Instructions:
Mix ingredients all in a bowl.
Fry in vegetable oil at 325 degrees.
Try to form a patty when you slowly put in the hot oil. Use a ladle to do it.
Form the sandwich. Mayo on the bread, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles onions. Salt and pepper the mayo after spreading it on the bread.
For more information on Mai Lee Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant, visit maileestl.com.
