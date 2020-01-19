ST. LOUIS — When you are the number one prospect in the organization, a healthy amount of pressure comes with the territory as the media stands in front of you.

Along with being asked about the chances of you taking over the world of Major League baseball, a young man can be asked to step outside his comfort zone and project his path into the future. Thankfully, Dylan Carlson likes to keep time trapped in a bottle.

In the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect and much-heralded outfielder's case, this past winter signaled time for a resting period. Instead of participating in the Arizona Fall League, a place designed provide a bridge between the early minor league season cutoff and the impending spring battles, Carlson went home to take everything down a notch.

"The team and I decided it was best for me to go back home and continue to build off the last offseason. I had a lot of at-bats this year, so we felt that was the best way to prepare," Carlson said.

When you are 21 years old and soon to be thrust into the big leagues, a little downtime can be paradise for a guy like Carlson. While larger endeavors are ahead of him, Carlson keeps the same mindset no matter what's coming.

When he was asked repeatedly about expecting to be a starter in the big leagues soon, or even what it's like to be the top phenom in a stories franchise, Carlson dialed it back down to wanting to improve and get better at the game of baseball, an ever-humbling sport.

"The goal each and every day is to get better. I try to keep it as simple as possible. I'm trying to be the best version of myself," Carlson said about his challenges ahead.

Part of the thing that can't be avoided by a guy with Carlson's status is the reputation around his talent. Carlson talked about people already knowing everything about him without even seeing him take a single at-bat. "They have me sign and meet them. It's a real honor to be here," Carlson said.

When I asked him about the pressures of being "the guy," Carlson didn't stomp his feet and claim possession of left field, but admitted in a genuine way of liking the fever pitch of professional baseball.

"I like it. Being competitive and getting out there every day. I try to keep things as simple as I can. I focus on being better than yesterday," Carlson said. "I can only control the things I can control. I want to be as prepared as I can be."

When asked about getting more of a taste of Major League camp last year and knowing more of that lies ahead, Carlson recognized the stakes at hand. "I'm just looking forward to getting out there and playing. I want to show everyone what I can do. Whoever puts me in the lineup, I'm eager to get going," Carlson said.

Here's the impressive thing about Carlson. Throw all the hype and "what could be" ideas out the window, and know this: Carlson got better as he climbed the ranks of the minors.

In Advanced Class-A ball, Carlson put together a .731 OPS in 99 games. At Springfield, he put up a .882 OPS. In a signature flourish, amid a small sample size, Carlson finished with five home runs and an OPS over 1.000 with Memphis. One can suggest the Majors will not stunt his growth.

Speaking of growth, Carlson has added strength this offseason, having bulked up to 210 pounds. Walking into the room, he projects the atmosphere of a guy who is bound for big things and knows it's coming, but doesn't want to put the cart ahead of the horse.

Carlson doesn't need hype to inform people about what he's going to do. All you have to do is ask anyone around the organization about his abilities. While John Mozeliak and Mike Shildt have said his place in the 2020 season could be here or there, both can agree it's going to end up being a St. Louis story at Busch Stadium.

When I asked Carlson which MLB player he wants to emulate, his answer may not have been the most timely of answers for some people, but it was honest and true. "I enjoyed watching Carlos Beltran. Switch-hitting outfielders, there aren't that many honestly that come to mind. He's had one heck of a career, but if there was someone to watch, it'd be him.

Look, if Carlson hits and plays like Beltran, this Cardinals team will win a World Series very soon.

Those are the expectations you can attach to a first round pick who sits atop a team's minor league prospects list. That's what lies ahead for Dylan Carlson.

It may be time to forget about Marcell Ozuna and other possible outfielders, and start digging into the idea of a Carlson future under the Arch in St. Louis.

