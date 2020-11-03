ST. LOUIS — Since news broke about the first person in Missouri testing positive for COVID-19, St. Louis area schools have been canceling in-person classes and events have been postponed.

Here is a list of everything that has been canceled along with what events are still going on as planned.

Schools, businesses closed

Several schools in the St. Louis area have closed or have canceled in-person classes due to the threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Villa Duchesne announced it will remain closed for the rest of the week. The school decided to close after learning a St. Louis County woman who tested positive for the virus is the older sister of one of their students.

Maryville University moved all of its in-person classes to online classes for the next two weeks. When students return to the school after spring break on March 16, they will be learning from home until March 30.

Saint Louis University also canceled in-person classes for when students return from spring break, during the week of March 15.

SLU has also taken preventative measures in advance of the A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship in Brooklyn, New York. SLU’s athletic department said it will restrict all non-essential travel to Brooklyn, which includes pep band, cheerleading and dance, in addition to various university staff members.

Spring break at Washington University's Danforth and Medical campuses will be extended.

Beginning March 23, the Danforth and Medical campuses will shift to online classes. There will be no in-person classes until at least April 30.

Indiana University put a hold on in-person classes after two of its students, including one from St. Louis County, tested positive for the virus.

Bayer temporarily closed its Creve Coeur campus due to the "possible exposure" of an employee to coronavirus.

Events canceled, postponed

A few concerts and other events have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

Pearl Jam made the decision to postpone the first leg of its upcoming tour, which included a date in St. Louis.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the band said.

The Zac Brown Band also postponed its national tour. The band was set to take the stage at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Missouri Special Olympics canceled its State Indoor Games. The organization said county health officials “strongly requested” that organizers not move forward with the event.

A Pokémon event, Go Safari Zone, that was scheduled for March 27-29 was postponed. Niantic said it is looking for alternate dates for the event in the next 12 months.

The Missouri Botanical Garden said it will be canceling events that attract large crowds such as: Science Open House, Sake and Sakura (ticket holders will receive a full refund), Eggstravaganza and Chinese Culture Days.

What events are still happening

St. Louis and Dogtown still plan to hold St. Patrick’s Day parades next week despite concerns over COVID-19.

Other cities across the U.S. have decided to cancel parades. There is an online petition circulating on change.org to cancel the downtown parade.

What public places are doing

Gyms in the area are stepping up their cleaning game by stocking up on supplies and doing more frequent cleaning.

Club Fitness recently sent out an email to its customers saying its staff is “increasing the frequency of their cleaning efforts and providing extra quantities of cleaning products and sanitizer throughout their gyms.”

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes and retirement communities are also working on ways to protect their residents, many of whom are most at risk.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking steps to limit the coronavirus exposure risks to its most susceptible patients.

Starting March 10 until further notice, all 134 VA nursing homes across the country will not allow any outside visitors to see residents.

Archbishop Robert Carlson sent a letter to all priests and deacons in the Archdiocese of St. Louis to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The letter recommended that parishioners exchange the sign of the peace without the customary handshake and to stay home if they are sick.

What’s happening around the world

The coronavirus is impacting several parts of the U.S. along with other countries around the world.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. reached more than 1,000 cases. Italy has reached more than 10,000 cases and the death toll has risen to 631.

Major events like Coachella and Stagecoach have been rescheduled. Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston canceled parades due to coronavirus concerns.

For the first time in its 34-year history, South by Southwest was canceled after the City of Austin declared a local disaster due to concerns over the virus.

Earlier this week, Madonna canceled shows in Paris after the country banned events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the virus.

Here is an interactive map that shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world.