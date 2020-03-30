ST. LOUIS — On March 7, Governor Mike Parson announced the state's first case of COVID-19.

The young woman had recently returned from studying abroad in Italy, one of the hotspots of the disease at the time. In the days since then, the United States has surpassed Italy, China and every other country in the world in total coronavirus cases as the numbers ramped up quickly.

In the last week, Missouri's cases have shown a similar upward trend, and on Monday, the state surpassed 1,000 cases.

In this story, we will show a timeline of how the cases have increased, and continue to track cases as the numbers go up in the days ahead.

The chart below will be updated nightly at 10 p.m.

March 7-11 — 1 case

On March 7, Gov. Parson announced the state's first case.

She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on March 6, a few days after returning to the United States from Italy.

The St. Louis County woman's case was considered a "presumptive positive" at the time because the state's laboratory was not yet able to confirm a case on its own. The CDC has since given the state's laboratory permission to confirm cases.

In the days after the first case, the family of the patient was given a warning to remain in their home, Bayer closed its campus due to coronavirus concerns and St. Charles County put four people in quarantine all before the state announced its second case.

March 11 would be the last day the state did not have a new case. It was also the day the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

March 12 — 2 cases

It was five days later when the state announced its second "presumptive positive" case.

That same day, St. Louis and St. Louis County banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The change effectively canceled parades, sporting events and concerts.

March 13 — 3 cases

On the morning of Friday, March 13, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

Hours later, Page confirmed the second case in the county. It was the third case in the state.

March 14 — 5 cases

On March 14, Mercy opened a drive-thru testing facility, the first in the area. They tested 52 people in eight hours.

At that time, Missouri had just five cases. The only two in the St. Louis area were the two in St. Louis County.

March 15 — 6 cases

Leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County made joint orders limiting gatherings to 50 people. The orders came a day after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms.

March 16 — 8 cases

On Monday, St. Louis County announced its third case, and St. Louis announced its first.

March 17 — 15 cases

St. Louis area leaders furthered restricted social interactions, announcing bars and restaurants would have to stop dine-in services starting Friday, March 20.

March 18 — 24 cases, 1 death

The first COVID-19 death in Missouri was a patient in Boone County.

St. Charles County announced its first COVID-19 case, the fifth case in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis announced its second case. The city said the person continued to go to work despite having coronavirus symptoms, and sources told 5 On Your Side the patient was a medical professional at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Later in the day, Washington University confirmed that the second city case was one of two Wash U doctors to test positive. The second was from St. Louis County.

The new cases brought the total in the St. Louis area to eight.

St. Louis and St. Louis County also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

March 19 — 31 cases, 1 death

St. Louis and St. Louis County both saw jumps in COVID-19 cases.

In St. Louis County, three cases were in the same small community, a Creve Coeur preschool.

March 20 — 73 cases, 3 deaths

The first death of a person in the St. Louis area was Judy Wilson-Griffin. Wilson-Griffin worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health confirmed.

Earlier in the day, a Boone County woman in her 80s became the second person in the state to die from COVID-19.

March 21 — 89 cases, 3 deaths

St. Louis and St. Louis County each issued stay-at-home orders, asking people to stay in their homes with a few exceptions.

That same day, St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County all saw increases in their case counts.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said there was now evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

March 22 — 138 cases, 3 cases

St. Louis County's case count more than doubled in one day, jumping to 55 cases as the testing started ramping up.

St. Francois County also reported its first case.

March 23 — 211 cases, 6 deaths

St. Louis County's numbers continued to jump, bringing its total to 90.

In St. Charles County, a man in his 70s was the first person in the county to die from COVID-19.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced the first three COVID-19 cases in the county just hours after issuing a stay-at-home order for residents.

This also was the day new testing guidelines went into effect in Missouri. Doctors no longer needed to connect a patient to a known coronavirus patient before allowing them to get tested.

March 24 — 270 cases, 8 deaths

Three residents at a Greene County assisted-living center died from COVID-19. One of the deaths was announced late on March 23. The other two deaths were announced on March 24.

March 25 — 370 cases, 8 deaths

For the first time, Missouri's coronavirus cases increased by 100 people in a single day. St. Louis County also hit triple-digits for the first time, with exactly 100 cases.

Gov. Parson also requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

March 26 — 512 cases, 9 deaths

For the second day in a row, Missouri's numbers increased by more than 100 cases.

St. Louis County saw its second COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions.

March 27 — 693 cases, 10 deaths

Missouri saw another record single-day increase. The state's count showed 670 cases, but later in the day, the St. Louis health department announced 23 new cases.

The increase in cases also included a second death in St. Charles County.

March 28 — 849 cases, 11 deaths

It was the fourth day in a row of 100-plus case increases in Missouri. St. Louis broke into triple-digits, reporting 102 cases.

A St. Louis County police officer was among the new cases in St. Louis County, which had 313 cases.

March 29 — 917 cases, 12 deaths

For the first time since Tuesday, Missouri's coronavirus cases increased by fewer than 100 Sunday.

The new death was a Democratic Party leader in Henry County. He was the only person in the county with a confirmed case of coronavirus in the count. His death was confirmed by state Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker.

March 30 — 1,104 cases, 13 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri surpassed 1,000 Monday, and St. Louis County accounts for 33% of them.

In the new numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state had 1,031 cases. Increases in local counties later in the night brought the total to 1,100.

The increase also included another death, this one in Lafayette County.

St. Louis County's numbers increased to 366, the most of any county by a wide margin. The numbers released by the state for St. Louis were lower than the 150 cases the city reported a few hours after the state's numbers were published. The numbers in multiple other local counties were also higher.

During his daily coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Mike Parson said he does not plan to implement a statewide stay-at-home order.

"It’s difficult to make a blanket policy for the state of Missouri," Parson said Monday. "It’s going to come down to individual responsibilities."

